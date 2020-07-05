1/1
Lyn Irene Kuhl
Lyn Irene Kuhl of Gig Harbor WA passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Lyn was born March 15, 1940 in Seattle WA. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother survived by her loving husband of 32 years Edward Kuhl as well as her children; Mike (Danielle) Woodbury, Laurie (Kevin) Coons, Cheryl (Jon) Harden, Toni (Drew) Kuhl Radford, Danny (Karina) Kuhl, Treena Kuhl, Tim (Jenny) Woodbury, Chris (Kate) Woodbury, along with 18 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way. A celebration of life will be

held on Saturday July 18th -

11am-1pm at

Key Peninsula Lutheran Church

4213 Lackey RD KP N

Lake Bay, WA 98349

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
