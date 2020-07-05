Lyn Irene Kuhl



Lyn Irene Kuhl of Gig Harbor WA passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Lyn was born March 15, 1940 in Seattle WA. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother survived by her loving husband of 32 years Edward Kuhl as well as her children; Mike (Danielle) Woodbury, Laurie (Kevin) Coons, Cheryl (Jon) Harden, Toni (Drew) Kuhl Radford, Danny (Karina) Kuhl, Treena Kuhl, Tim (Jenny) Woodbury, Chris (Kate) Woodbury, along with 18 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way. A celebration of life will be



held on Saturday July 18th -



11am-1pm at



Key Peninsula Lutheran Church



4213 Lackey RD KP N



Lake Bay, WA 98349



