Lynda Nell Longley



Lynda Nell Longley of Bothell,Wa died on May 2, 2019 at her home in a peaceful sleep. She is survived by her 3 children: Linda, Craig, and Nancy. 2 step children: Diana and Ben. 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 4 sisters.



Lynda was born January 16, 1944 in Seattle, Wa. She is the daughter of Nancy and Don Kruzner. Lynda first fell in love with Ronald Chose where they conceived Linda Neddo. Thereafter, decisions led to the adoption of Linda to the perfect family. Later, Lynda married Nick Ahlson in 1964 and birthed two children: Craig and Nancy Ahlson. A divorce proceeded BUT arose a new beautiful marriage of 33 years to the late George Longley. After Lyndas son Craig was found deaf, Lynda became an interpreter/teacher for sign language. She was very loved by her students and co-workers. She loved to take walks, shop, golf, bowl, sew, etc. She had a passion for touching the lives of those around her in the most unique and generous of ways.



After 25 years, Lynda was reunited with her daughter Linda. After the passing of her husband George, she also reunited with her first love Ron; where they have been able to spend the last 7 years together again; happily in love.



A funeral service will be held on



Sat., June 1st, 2019 at 11AM at Floral Hills in Lynwood, Wa. Published in The Seattle Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019