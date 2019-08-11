|
Lynette Clare Riedner
Lynette Clare (Heitstuman) Riedner passed away on July 26, 2019. She joined the love of her life, Clinton John Riedner who left us in 2012.
Lynette was born April 24, 1935 in Uniontown, WA. She attended grade school there and then, because there was no High School in town, she traveled to the opposing town of Colton, WA to attend Holy Names Academy. It was there that she met 8 of her sisters-in-law to be. She met their brother, Clinton and married him on October 1, 1955. They were headed to Seattle, but made a two year stop in Pullman, WA and a two year stop in Wenatchee, WA. Finally, they arrived in Seattle, WA where Lynette began her 30 year career with the IRS. Lynette was a very quiet lady, but when she made a statement, the whole room listened. She was a wonderful cook and baker. The family often stated that the food was so good because mom put her finger in it and magic happened. She loved gardening and was an excellent seamstress as well. She was also very involved in family activities, always supporting the kids' and grandkids' events, and when Clint was active in the Lake City Elks, Lynette also became active in the Lake City Emblem Club.
Lynette leaves behind two children, Cindy Grantham (Mark) and Russell Riedner (Heather) and two granddaughters, Jennifer (Zach) and Amanda (Eric). She also leaves behind a brother, Alan Heitstuman (Peggy) and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held to share her memories on August 18th, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019