Lynn Howard
1937 ~ 2020
Lynn passed away January 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Carol and 3 daughters and sons-in-law Elizabeth and David Albanese, Linda and Tim Peterson, Anni and Cole Garlak and 5 precious grand children, and 1 great grand-daughter.
Celebration of Lynn's life will be on February 7th at 1:00 P.M. Life Center Church, 1717 Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Life Christian Academy or The Tacoma Rescue Mission.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020