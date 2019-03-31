Lynn Jaffe



Lynn has been the loving, steady presence that has held our family together - she sadly left us on March 27, 2019.



Lynn was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 7, 1927. She always had a strong will to live. It was a miracle that she survived because she was born 2 months premature and weighed only 21/2 pounds.



Her happiest times were her marriage of 66 years to Fred Jaffe and the birth of her three children. She loved traveling, taking classes, reading, playing bridge and engaging in various volunteer endeavors. Lynn and Fred were active members of the Jewish Community Center Seniors group. In 1994 they became founding members of Silver Glen cooperative where they spent twenty very happy years.



Lynn attended UC Berkeley and graduated with a degree in Social Work. She later obtained a degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked as a preschool teacher and she was an instructor at Bellevue Community College in the Home and Family Life department. She loved being a parent educator.



She was a loving and devoted parent to her three children; Melissa Brooks (Carmi), Diane Jaffe, Ken Jaffe (Susan). Her 5 grandchildren; Elana, Shoshana, Joshua,Tobias and Rachel have many happy memories spending summer vacations at Lake Chelan and playing games with their Nana and Papa. Lynn will also be remembered by her great-granddaughter, Lucy.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7th at 1:00 P.M. at the Sunset Hills Memorial Park chapel - 1215 145th Place S.E., Bellevue 98007



Donations in her name may be made to the Kline Galland Home or Jewish Family Services.



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019