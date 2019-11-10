|
Lynn LINDE Rowland
Lynn Linde Rowland passed away peacefully October 30, 2019. She was 95 and had enjoyed good health, a sharp mind, and much love. Hers was a life well spent. Born to Annice and Walter Ortman, "the best parents a kid could have", she attended Yakima High where she met her future husband, Wilbur Linde. The high school sweethearts attended the University of Oregon where Lynn joined the Tri Delta sorority, an association she supported throughout her life.
After Wilbur graduated, they married and moved to Chicago where Will was stationed at a Naval Hospital for the duration of the war. In Chicago they took advantage of the arts and theater scene and attended major league baseball games, including the Cubs' unsuccessful 1945 World Series run. After the war, Lynn and Will moved to Seattle where they raised their three children, John, Thomas and Barbara. Lynn was very proud to have completed her BA degree at the University of Washington while her son John was a toddler. After a short time at the Union Bay Village student housing, they and their growing family, sons John and Thomas, moved to Northeast Seattle where daughter Barbara soon joined the family.
Lynn was an avid swimmer. To compliment frequent outings to local beaches, they installed a small pool in the backyard. When Lynn and Will learned of a pool under construction at the Sand Point Country Club, they ensured the family was among the 400+ swimmers on opening day in August 1959. For the next 50+ years, Sand Point was a second home for the family and many special occasions were celebrated in this beautiful setting.
Lynn loved her decades-long, part-time job as a bank teller in Greenwood. Many customers came in only on Lynn's days and would wait for her, even if hers was the longer line. She was recognized for her customer service and her ability to balance "to the penny" every day. Lynn and Wilbur were married for 59 years before Will died in 2004. Their marriage was rich with friends and family, trips to Hawaii and to their place at Indianola, Husky Football, tennis, and a succession of beloved dogs.
Upon retiring from the bank at 65, Lynn began 20 years of weekly volunteer work for the Assistance League. Through that association Lynn met Jim Rowland, whom she would marry in 2005. Lynn and Jim spent 10 very happy years together, traveling, rooting for the Huskies, and enjoying friends and family.
Lynn is survived by daughter Barb, her husband Greg and their sons Alex and Josh; son Thomas, his wife Barbara and their daughter Annika; daughter-in-law Carol and her daughter Kristen and son Brian, his wife Anne and their children Alexis and Carter. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilbur, son John, and husband Jim.
The family is deeply grateful for the loving care and support given to Lynn (and her beloved dog Dude) by the people at Macadam Court. Special thanks to Stephen, Jane, Sarah and Daryl.
Words aren't enough.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019