Lynn "Steve" Keener
On July 25, 2019, our dad passed away with grace and peacefulness. He lived these past six months on his terms and the way that he wanted to, with very little interference. We spent this time with our dad visiting Camano, sleeping over at his condo, and sharing many meals together. Our dad was a gentle and quietly, kind person. He loved our mother passionately and made sure that we had the best of everything. Our dad could fix anything that we had broke, including our hearts. He was a calm and steady force in our lives that were often filled with chaos and disruption. He patiently listened and gave us our space to grow and loved us with a reserved intensity. We happily release him to our mom and are so happy to have two remarkable forces watching over our entire family.
Services have been held.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019