Lynn Huff's 92 year run on this planet came to an end on April 14, 2019. His family and friends will miss him dearly but know that these years reflect a life full of love, family and friends.



Lynn was born in Seattle on November 1, 1926. He attended Roosevelt High School and while at the University of Washington combined Naval Officer Training with both his studies and his courtship of Doris Simpson. Lynn and Doris were married in 1947. Together they raised a son and daughter, enjoyed their six grandchildren, travelled the world and eventually built their dream house on Cougar Mountain. They joyfully renewed their wedding vows before friends and family on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. They remained happily married till Doris's passing in 2001.



Lynn found little joy following Doris's death. His interest in life was eventually rekindled by Marjorie Thomas. They too travelled and enjoyed a rich life together till Marjorie's passing in 2017.



Lynn spent nearly his entire working career at Safeco, eventually rising to Vice President. He dedicated many hours serving as a Boy Scout leader, church officer and champion of the arts. Lynn found satisfaction in his efforts on behalf of United Way and the Corporate Council of the Arts.



Lynn is survived by his son Gary (and Gary's wife Chris), daughter Lauren Kirby (and husband Dennis), grandchildren Ryan (and wife Allison), Shannon (and husband Brad Johnson) Jason (and Vilayvane Mihalcin), MacKenzie, Scott Kirby (and wife Kristine) and Jeff Kirby (with wife Kat). Great-grandchildren include Nate and Anna Kirby, Elliott, Madison and Devin Huff and Siena and Coleman Johnson.



A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at Acacia Funeral Home (14951 Bothell Way NE) on Monday, May 6 at 2:00.



