M. Patricia Zebert



Pat Zebert passed away on April 19, 2019 in Bothell, WA at the age of 93. She was born February 26, 1926 in Danville, KS, the daughter of Joe and Sara (Burns) Clarahan. Pat grew up in Harper, KS. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Wichita, KS and had a long career in the insurance industry.



Pat met Harold Zebert in Wichita and they married on Veteran's Day 1950. They were married one month shy of 68 years. Harold's work brought them to Bothell. Pat loved sewing and especially knitting. She enjoyed gardening and had canning sessions each August. She was also an avid reader until her health declined.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Joe and Sara and siblings: Rod, Bill, Joseph (Buddy), Dorothy, Kay, Beth and Nancy.



Pat is survived by her daughter, Diane and many nieces and nephews and their families.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Brendan's Catholic Parish on Monday, May 13th at 11am (10100 NE 192nd St., Bothell, WA). Viewing will be at the church at 10 am.



A Rosary will be held Sunday, May 12th at 7 pm at St. Brendan's Parish (address above).



Contributions in her honor can be made to the Knights of Columbus Seminarian Scholarship Fund 24323 Bothell-Everett Highway Bothell, WA 98021 Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019