Mabel D. Graham



Beloved Mabel Graham died peacefully of natural causes early in the morning of April 2, 2019. She began her life 12/3/1930 in Cooperstown, NY. She was the second child of Dorothy and George Dubben, dairy farmers. Mabel started her schooling in a 3-room schoolhouse and finished with a degree from Broome Tech CC in Binghamton, NY. She married Marine Theodore Graham in Las Vegas 4/25/1953 and returned to upstate NY. They were married for 63 years. Daughter, Patricia Lynn Graham was born in 1954.



Mabel worked in the hematology lab of future Nobel Prize winner E. Donnell Thomas, MD at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. The family moved to Bellevue, WA in 1963, where Ted joined Thomas's transplantation research team. Mabel continued working in hematology and research labs in Seattle until her retirement in 1995 from the King County Blood Center (Bloodworks).



Left to celebrate her are: daughter, Pat Graham, son in law Steve Fisher, grandson, Graham Fisher. Mabel's sisters Margaret Yerdon and Flora Polulech remain in NY State with an group of nieces, nephews, and ancient Green cousins.



Friends of Mabel and her family are invited to attend a gathering at Camp Long Environmental Learning Center in West Seattle on Sunday, May 19th at 11:30 am.



Remembrances can be made to the Hopelink Bellevue Foodbank (P.O. Box 3577 Redmond, WA 98073-3577) where she volunteered and which held an important place in her heart. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019