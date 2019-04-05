|
|
Mabelle Booher Hyink
Mabelle Hyink died Monday April 1, 2019 in Auburn, WA surrounded by family. She was born in Scott Co, Virginia April 20, 1920 to D. Marion & Zerma Booher. Wife of Laurence Hyink (Dec). Mother to Marsha Woods of Melbourne Australia and Leslie Hyink (Dec). Grandchildren Maggie Woods of Adelaide, Aust, Mara Woods (Dec), Nathan Woods of Melbourne, Aust, Joshua Hyink (Dec) and Nichole Hyink of Puyallup, WA Great Grandchildren Ella & Hamish of Adelaide Aust. and Jadon of Puyallup, WA.
Service to be held 1:00 pm
Monday, April 8 2019 at Evergreen Washelli, 11111
Aurora Ave N Seattle, WA 98133.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Food Bank.
