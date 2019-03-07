Mac Jahnke



Mac Jahnke passed away on February 22, 2019 at the age of 67 in Surprise, AZ following surgery. He was born May 27, 1951 in Detroit, MI to Barbara and Dave Jahnke. They later moved to Renton, WA where Mac graduated from Renton High School and went on to study at the University of Washington.



Mac married the love of his life, Sue (Beckwith) Jahnke on



September 8, 1979. He was employed by Western Fluid Components working as the regional sales manager for the state of Washington and retired after 32 years with the company.



Mac loved to travel, camp, golf, fish and hunt with his very dear friends and family who will miss his great sense of humor, love of adventure and his caring personality. He loved them all very much.



He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sue Jahnke; his beloved son Dave Jahnke; sister Kathy (Mike) Jahnke Searight; and brother Jeff Jahnke.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at



www.simplycremationaz.com. Arrangements are under the



Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019