Macon Lee Howard
Macon Lee Howard, also known as Mimi, passed away on 8/7/2019 at home in the company of her family. She was 83 years old.
Mimi was born on 6/28/36 in Pittsburgh to William E. Howard and Evelyn S. Howard. She was the oldest of three sisters (including Julie Grimstad and Evie Lyon). After attending the Ellis School in Pittsburgh, Mimi went to boarding school at St. Catharine's in Richmond, VA and Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NJ. In 1958, Mimi married Charles W. Cummings.
Over the next ten years, Mimi had three children - Charles W. Cummings Jr., Lee Blanchard Cummings, and Evelyn Howard Cummings - and, after earning a Master's of Library and Information Science from Simmons University, began her career as the first librarian for Digital Computer Corp. She was also active with a variety of social and civic causes and initiatives.
In 1978, Mimi and her family moved to Seattle, where she co-founded The Information Group, which provided a wide array of library services to the Seattle community. Then in 1987, Mimi pivoted her career to the financial world, becoming one of the first female stockbrokers at Dean Witter, where she built a substantial client list and reputation as a successful and savvy investor who was committed to social and women-focused investments. Mimi retired in 2001.
Mimi spent much of her next chapter as an influential Seattle Public Library Board member, with the new downtown Seattle Public Library serving as her capstone achievement. She was an avid gardener, an active member of the St. Mark's Episcopal Church and The Sunset Club, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, beloved dogs and many friends. She also continued to read voraciously, traveled the world extensively, and enjoyed as much of Seattle's cultural and natural richness as possible.
Mimi will be remembered for her relentless curiosity, sharp wit, steadfast loyalty, endearing vitality, and full heart. She is survived by her three children and 8 grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mimi will be held on August 24th at
St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
located at 1245 10th Ave E., Seattle,
98102. The service will begin at 2:00 with a reception to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019