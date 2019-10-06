|
Madeleine Kolb
Madeleine Kolb passed away from natural causes on September 30, 2019. Madeleine was born on April 27, 1940 to UW Professor William C. Grummel and Marjorie Bailey Grummel. She graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Washington. She earned an AB in zoology and an MS in genetics.
She had an illustrious career in environmental sciences in Boston, as an Environmental Analyst at Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and later for a consultant with GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. In 1980, she wrote a major report about the Wastewater Management for Boston. Madeleine joined the Federal Aviation Administration as a technical writer. She was a Principal Writer in the FAA's Review of Wire System Safety in 2000. It was at the FAA where Madeleine met her husband, Richard Newman. They were married at the top of the Space Needle.
Madeleine was a long time member of Toastmasters and named a Distinguished Toastmaster. Her 2011 contest winning humorous speech, It Ain't Easy Being a Little Old Lady can still be seen on You Tube. Madeleine also enjoyed walking on the Burke-Gillman Trail for a couple of hours almost every day. She was greatly supportive of worthy causes, particularly environmental causes and overseas medical charities. She was also an avid reader and loved to cook.
Madeleine is survived by her husband Richard Newman and her daughter Alison Bates of Albany, NY. A son, Jonathan Kolb, died in December 2009. In place of flowers, Madeleine would prefer donations to the Environmental Defense Fund. A Celebration of Madeleine's Life is being planned.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019