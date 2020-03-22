|
Madeline Lucile Reynolds
Madeline Lucile (Nelson) Reynolds, 76, of Bothell, passed away on March 17, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Madeline was born on May 12, 1943, in Seattle and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961.
She met her sparring partner and husband of nearly 56 years, Richard (Dick) Reynolds, as a child, growing up in the same neighborhood. They married in 1964, going on to have three incredible children, Shelley, Ken and Steve.
For more than 50 years, Madeline had a group of friends who fought fiercely for their families and for each other. They called themselves the Bothell Housewives. Together they camped, patched wounds, dried tears, swapped recipes, enjoyed cocktails, and laughed until they cried. A bond that stood the test of time, and carried Madeline through her darkest and happiest of days.
Madeline was a pillar of her community. The neighbor of all neighbors. From pool parties to birthday's, holiday open houses and fund raisers, dinners for the sick and dinners for the soul, Madeline left her mark and a few extra pounds on all who were blessed to know her.
Madeline was also a passionate cook, avid reader, Perry Como enthusiast, Frank Sinatra fan, skilled gardener and master decorator (much to Dick's dismay). With her bright mind, wit, and debate skills extraordinaire, she motivated us to be better, think broader, and challenge ourselves as well as each other. She was the strength of her family, the heart of her home and a loving figure to many.
Madeline was a dedicated wife, friend, mother and grandmother. She has left us too soon, but handed down to us life lessons, grandkid-approved recipes, stories to share and a love in our hearts that only she could deliver.
We will miss her greatly.
Madeline is survived by her husband Dick, brother Dave Nelson (Maureen), daughter Shelley (Gary McGaughey), sons Ken (Laura) and Steve (Traci), and five cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Mitch Wirth), Kyle, Megan, Ryan, and Aron. Her first great-grandson will be arriving soon.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020