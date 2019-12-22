|
|
Madge Peterson
Madge Peterson passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at age 93. Madge was born Margaret McMurray on January 29, 1926 in County Armagh in the North of Ireland. Her parents were George and Edith McMurray. She worked hard on the family farm, tending to hundreds of baby chicks every day. Madge moved to Seattle in 1954 with her mom and stepdad Pop. In 1959 she married her husband Roger Peterson. She was an active and dedicated mother to their daughter Edith. Madge and Roger spent many happy years square dancing and spending time with family and friends at their cabin on Big Lake. In later years they enjoyed the music, travel and friendships they found in Dixieland Jazz.
After 51 years of marriage, Roger passed away in 2010. Madge loved her family, friends, pets, neighbors, gardening and baking. She will be greatly missed. Very special thanks to her committed and attentive caregivers Hilda and Louie Salvador at Broadview Senior Care. She is survived by her daughter Edith Peterson. Madge will be remembered in a private celebration.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019