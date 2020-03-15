|
Madonna Henwood
Madonna Pauline Henwood passed away on March 3, 2020 in the presence of her four loving children. She was 90 years old.
Madonna was a bundle of energy, forever optimistic and deeply touched all she encountered. Wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she presided over the large Henwood clan and instilled all with her values of honesty, integrity and hard work. She was always active with family and friends, volunteering at Seattle Children's Thrift shop but especially enjoyed the many days spent at the family cabin on Treasure Island near Allyn, WA. Her favorite memories were of family gatherings where she enjoyed her large clan.
Madonna was born on October 23, 1929, the eldest of two daughters of Raymond Zarecky and Laura Kegeman in Flandreau, South Dakota. At the age of 21, in a quest to make life better for herself, Madonna showed her spirit and strength by moving across the country to Seattle, knowing only one person. She met and married Jim Henwood, the love of her life and they built a wonderful life together.
She is survived by her loving husband Jim, her children Laura, Jay (Kim), Paul and Beth (Mike), her ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will hold services at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kirkland and she will be laid to rest in the Kirkland Cemetery. Madonna requested memorial gifts in lieu of flowers sent to Children's Hospital, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020