Mae Deguchi
Born on May 28, 1927 to Takayoshi and Michi Suguro immigrants from Shizuoka, Japan. She grew up on the family farm in the Midlakes area of Bellevue near what is today known as Lake Bellevue. Her family spent 31/2 years incarcerated in Tule Lake Internment Camp during WWII. After the war, she returned to Bellevue to help her parents start farming again. In 1951, she married Seiichi Deguchi (deceased 1991). She started working at Nordstrom in 1954 part-time and retired in 1990 after 30 plus years. She enjoyed travelling, gardening and making different crafts.
Survived by sisters Toshiko Suguro, Sueko Yoshiyama, brother Ed Suguro, son, Paul, daughters Carol Takagi (Glenn), Janice Deguchi (Chris Grabowski), and grandchildren Stephen, Jackie Acker (Tim), Owen, Kyle, Michiko, and Akira.
A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020, at 1:00pm at the Seattle Buddhist Church.
Remembrances may be made to Seattle Buddhist Church 1427 S Main, Seattle, 98144 or NVC Foundation, 1212 S King, Seattle, 98144.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019