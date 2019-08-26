Home

Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
With heavy hearts, the Pham family regret to announce the passing of our beloved Dr. Mai Pham. Dr. Pham passed away peacefully in her own home surrounded by love ones on August 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Her love for life, sense of humor, kind heart, and sharp wit will be deeply missed.

Please join us for a celebration of

her beautiful life, August 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm for a prayer service, at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial, 16645 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188.

The Catholic funeral service is

Tuesday August 27, 2019.

Visiting: 10:00 am Mass: 11:00 am

Place: Thanh Tu Vi Dao Church

6841 S Tukwila, WA 98188

Sorrowing Family: Parents: Mr. & Mrs. Than Van Pham & Anh Kim Nguyen. Spouse: Mai Bach Nguyen. Children: Natalie Ha, Nathan Ha. Sister: Chau Le Pham; Husband: Sang Than Luu; Child: Trung Hoang Luu. Sister: Allison Tran; Husband: David Tran; Children: Johnathan Tran, Rachel Tran. Brother: Eric Pham; Wife: Tran Pham; Children: Benjamin Pham, Zachary Pham, Madison Pham, Quincy Pham. Brother: Alex Pham; Wife: Huong Tran; Child: Alayna Pham.

Please come and join us for lunch

immediately after the funeral service at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial

16645 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188.

Finally, Dr. Mai Pham wished cremation will take place without the presence of her love ones.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
