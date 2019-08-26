|
|
Mai Pham
With heavy hearts, the Pham family regret to announce the passing of our beloved Dr. Mai Pham. Dr. Pham passed away peacefully in her own home surrounded by love ones on August 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Her love for life, sense of humor, kind heart, and sharp wit will be deeply missed.
Please join us for a celebration of
her beautiful life, August 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm for a prayer service, at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial, 16645 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188.
The Catholic funeral service is
Tuesday August 27, 2019.
Visiting: 10:00 am Mass: 11:00 am
Place: Thanh Tu Vi Dao Church
6841 S Tukwila, WA 98188
Sorrowing Family: Parents: Mr. & Mrs. Than Van Pham & Anh Kim Nguyen. Spouse: Mai Bach Nguyen. Children: Natalie Ha, Nathan Ha. Sister: Chau Le Pham; Husband: Sang Than Luu; Child: Trung Hoang Luu. Sister: Allison Tran; Husband: David Tran; Children: Johnathan Tran, Rachel Tran. Brother: Eric Pham; Wife: Tran Pham; Children: Benjamin Pham, Zachary Pham, Madison Pham, Quincy Pham. Brother: Alex Pham; Wife: Huong Tran; Child: Alayna Pham.
Please come and join us for lunch
immediately after the funeral service at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial
16645 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188.
Finally, Dr. Mai Pham wished cremation will take place without the presence of her love ones.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019