Maira Alberts DiJulio
Age 73, of Seattle, passed away peacefully June 7, 2019 with family by her side. Born in Ravensburg, Germany on April 24, 1946, Maira came to the USA and grew up on Mercer Island, graduating from Mercer Island High School and attending UW and the University of West LA.
Maira married Joe DiJulio on January 3, 1981 and had a 13-year career as a paralegal before becoming a homemaker and community volunteer.
She is survived by her husband Joe of 38 years, son Joey Vito (wife Nacole) of Burien, daughter Lani of Seattle, two grandchildren, and brother Ulvis Alberts of Riga, Latvia.
Maira will be interred at Calvary Cemetery (Seattle) in a private ceremony on June 17, 2019.
To sign her guestbook and view more details about her life, please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/maira-dijulio-8738622
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019