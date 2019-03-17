Maj. Norman Strange (Ret.)



1935 ~ 2019



Surrounded by family, Major Norman Strange (Veteran of WWII, Battle of the Bulge, recipient of the Bronze Star & Purple Heart) rejoined his Army buddies in the early hours of February 25, 2019. Born on November 4, 1925 in Kamloops, B.C., he was a product of the Depression and learned early on the value of hard work for survival. At age 19, he enlisted in the US Army, where he was sent to Belgium and was wounded by rifle fire during the assault on the Remagen Bridge in Germany. After his recuperation, he was sent to Berlin as part of the Allied Occupation forces where he met Ruth, a cute German girl, who soon became the love of his life. His professional career was spent at United Airlines. Additionally, he remained active in the Army Reserves and became a Green Beret during the Kennedy Administration. After retirement, he and Ruth enjoyed travel, book clubs, and puttering in the garden.



He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 70 years, daughter Georgia Burris (Ted), son Tom (Carol), grandchildren Brooke Quesnel (Boone), Tommy and Holly Strange and great granddaughter, Gemma Quesnel.



After cremation, he will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. He will be remembered for his strong love and devotion to his family, duty to country and community.



