Malcolm L. Edwards
Malcolm L. Edwards was born February 28, 1932 in Raymond, WA to Malcolm Best Edwards and Frances Sarah (Simpson) Edwards. Malcolm passed away September 14, 2019, having lived a full and meaningful life.
Malcolm attended Washington State University (BA 1954), the University of Washington (LLB 1957), and was an instructor at the University of Nebraska School of Law (1959-1961). He was widely respected as the architect of appellate law in Washington. Malcolm was lead counsel in more than 100 published opinions of the Washington appellate courts, appearing on behalf of clients in all three divisions of the state's intermediate appellate courts, the Washington Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court, before retiring in the late 1990s. He was chair of the task force that wrote the current Washington State Rules of Appellate Procedure and received numerous awards, including the University of Washington Law School Order of Barristers award. He was also President of the Academy of Appellate Lawyers (1994-1995).
Malcolm was a thoughtful and passionate fine art photographer. He won numerous awards for photography. He was a member of and President of the Photographic Center Northwest Center. He was instrumental in setting up Blue Earth Alliance, a nonprofit organization that believes documentary photography on critical environmental and social issues can inspire positive change. Malcolm was also on the Executive Committee of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park fundraising Committee. Malcolm's compassion for humanity was exhibited in many ways; for many years volunteered at Northwest Harvest making sandwiches for the needy.
Malcolm had a rich family life. He is survived by his sister, Sally Givens, his children, Mick Edwards, Ruth Edwards, Matthew Edwards (Kelly), Susan Edwards-Lee (David), Heidi Edwards, Mike Edwards (LuAnn), four granddaughters, many nieces and nephews, and his wife, Betty Dowd. Betty and Malcolm married in 2004 and his family expanded to include Betty's daughters, Jennifer Katzinger (Joseph) and Julie Fern (Andrew), and two more granddaughters. Malcolm cherished family gatherings. He loved new adventures, traveling, the arts, and sharing fine wine with dear friends.
To know Malcolm you would never fathom his momentous accomplishments in life, for he was extremely modest. Malcolm lived life with the utmost sincerity; his greatest interests were truthfulness and beauty. He was a person of profound integrity.
A celebration of life will be held
Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 am
at Mt. Baker Community Club
2811 Mt Rainer Drive South, Seattle, WA 98144
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blue Earth, https://www.blueearth.org/donate/ or Northwest Harvest, https://www.northwestharvest.org/donate
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019