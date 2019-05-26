Mamie Josephine DiMartino



June 16, 1923 ~ May 16, 2019



Mamie passed away peacefully at her Aljoya Thornton Place home after a long illness, with family at her side. She was born in Long Beach, CA to Joseph Lombard (Gialombardo) and Vincenzia "Jennie" Siragusa, and was the youngest of three daughters, earning her the nickname, "Babe".



She graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School; and while working at Frank's Five and Dime, became a pen-pal to Ernesto DiMartino who was stationed in Guadalcanal while serving in the Navy. They finally met after corresponding for six months, were married in 1945 and had two sons, Nick and Greg (Beverly); three grandchildren, Julia (Kevin), Jenny (Alejo), Paul (Melissa); and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and William.



She was preceded in death in 2012 by Ernie, her great love. They were married for 67 years, and the family is rejoicing knowing that they are reunited again.



Mamie so enjoyed many years of golf with friends and family, playing her last round at the age of 91 in Hawaii. She was very active at Jefferson Golf Course and later at Jackson, serving as Ladies Captain, receiving numerous awards and trophies and had five holes-in-one! She loved cooking for her family who meant so much to her, and was a fabulous cook.



The family is very grateful to her loving caregivers, Teena Buertey and Amina Nur of Family Resource Home Care, and the staff at Kindred Hospice, especially Omi Honda. We would also would like to thank the staff at Aljoya for their caring guidance and support over the five years she lived there.



Rest in Peace Mamie. We love you!



A Funeral Service will be held



Monday, June 3rd at 1:00pm at



Harvey Funeral Chapel



508 N 36th St., Seattle, 98103.



A private interment will follow at



a later date at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Mamie's name to The American Parkinson Disease Association Northwest



www.apdaparkinson.org or



Kindred Hospice https://www.curohealthservices.com/donate



Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019