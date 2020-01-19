|
|
Marc Chouaniere
Marc Chouaniere, age 61, died suddenly at his home on December 21, 2019.
Marc, also known as "Sharkey" by his friends, was loved and will truly be missed by many. He loved good wine, good friends and long rides on his treasured motorcycles. But his biggest love were his children. They were the best part of his life and he was so proud and happy to be their father.
Marc is survived by his two sons Paul and Samuel Chouaniere, his parents John and Jane Sims, his sisters, Jane Sims Rotunno (Michele), Lisa Bonacci (Greg), Anita Sims, Helen Surdi (Vincent), and Claire Chouaniere (Dennis VanderYacht) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held for Marc on February 9 from 2:00 to 5:00 at Northwest Cellars, 11909 124th
Avenue NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020