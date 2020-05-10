|
|
Marcelle Francis (Reid) Hickman
October 13, 1920 ~ April 27, 2020
Known affectionately as Grandma H, Mrs. H, Aunt Johnnie or Mom, Marcelle Francis (Reid) Hickman's love transformed the hearts of everyone she encountered. Marcelle passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at the age of 99. Her life was a great blessing to those who met her. Marcelle's spirit lives on in her immense love that touched so many.
Marcelle was born on October 13, 1920 in San Francisco, CA to Harold and Antoinette Reid and was younger sister to Antoinette (Josie) Reid Winder. At 8 years old, her family moved to Seattle, WA when Harold became a Superintendent with the Port of Seattle. They settled in the Queen Anne neighborhood where Marcelle would live for the rest of her life. She graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1938 and went on to attend the University of Washington School of Nursing.
In 1940, Marcelle's mother passed away at the age of 41. She then chose not to pursue a career in medicine and was employed as a retail clerk at drug stores on Queen Anne Hill for over forty years. Her personable nature and contagious smile led many regular customers to frequently pop-in for a visit with Marcelle. She always gave people her full attention, and when she looked at you with those bright blues you knew she truly cared for you.
On September 4, 1944, Marcelle married Benjamin Harry Hickman at St. Anne Catholic Church. They had two sons, Richard (Rick) Louis Hickman, born July 4, 1946 and John Reid Hickman, born February 20, 1952. Marcelle was the first to tell you that she may not have known much about academia, but she had her PhD in motherhood. Marcelle filled her home on 408 Lynn St. with laughter and love for over fifty years. She hosted many gatherings of family and friends. In 1991, one year after her husband Ben died, she moved just a few blocks away from 408 Lynn St. into a condo on Newton St.
Marcelle was a parishioner at St. Anne Catholic Church since 1930. She was an active volunteer and participant at the parish and school for almost 90 years. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life and her actions embodied her values. She helped organize parish events and she greatly enjoyed being a reading volunteer with the students at the school. For many years, Marcelle attended daily Mass. She had a special devotion to Mary and St. Francis, her middle name's namesake. She frequently prayed the rosary and you could count on the prayers of Mrs. H to have a straight line to heaven. She used to say, "What do you need me to pray for? I'll get on my knees!"
Marcelle moved to Bayview Retirement Community in 2008. While there, her light shone brightly for both the residents and staff. There's nothing she took more pleasure from than sneaking bite sized chocolates into the apron pockets of the servers in the dining hall. She would strike up a conversation with anyone who was sitting alone at a meal, whether she knew them or not, just to keep them company. Marcelle was one of a kind.
Preceded in death by her mother, father, husband and sister.
Marcelle is survived by son Rick, his wife Antonia, her son John, his wife Carolyn (Blume), her niece Storey Ann Winder and her son Tevvis, and her beloved grandchildren: Reid, wife Brynn (MacCoy), Kelly, Sara Stewart, husband Kyle and great grandson Oscar. She is also survived by her most special friends, Roberta Lindahl and Maralyn and Jack Blume.
Our family and Marcelle are grateful for the compassionate care from all the doctors, healthcare workers and the Bayview staff who helped Marcelle over the years. Her grandchildren are especially thankful for John and Carolyn's selfless love, care and comfort they gave their beautiful Grandma H.
On May 4, 2020 our immediate family celebrated a Memorial of Marcelle's life. We are grateful for Deacon Terry Marcell's kindness and his caring visits to Marcelle at Bayview. A funeral service in honor of Marcelle's life will be held at a later date.
Marcelle had one thing she wanted us to remember when she died. She asked us to remember her for loving us as we have loved her. In the words of Marcelle, Mom, Aunt Johnnie, Ms. H and Grandma H: we love you W.A.M.H (with all my heart).
We miss you.
Forever with us in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations Marcelle supported:
1. Seattle Children's Hospital
2. St. Anne Council of Vincent
de Paul
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020