Marcia Chandler Johnson



1932 ~ 2019



Longtime Mercer Island resident Marcia Johnson died April 21, 2019.



Born 1932 to Marshall and Helen (Beer) Chandler, she grew up on what was known as "Boddy" on Route 1 in Bellevue WA, later known as Hunts Point.



She attended St. Nicholas High School in Bellevue and UC Santa Barbara where she joined Chi Omega sorority.



Marcia married Donald Johnson in 1953 after meeting him when he was delivering groceries. They had three children, Janis, Lisa and Marshall.



Marcia was a 60 year resident of Mercer Island and active in the Womens' University Club, PEO, Mercer Island Presbyterian Church, several bridge groups, AAUW and many other volunteer efforts.



Marcia is survived by daughter Jan, son Marshall, dog Lotsy, brother Clive and sister Henrietta.



Services will be held at Mercer Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 am.



Donations in her name may be made to the . Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019