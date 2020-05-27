Home

Marcia Faith Collins

Born July 2, 1933 in Seattle, WA. Passed on May 13, 2020 in Normandy Park, WA.

She attended Whitworth Grade School, Franklin High School and Pharmacy School at the University of Washington. Worked at Gaeth Pharmacy for 7 years then started Collins Pharmacy in Kent, Washington. After 30 years in the pharmacy business, started a yard care business and did garden work for 29 years.

She is survived by her twin sister, Loyle Hope Collins & many cousins.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 27, 2020
