Marcia L. Nash
Marcia L. Nash, 88, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Chateau Valley Center in Renton, WA.
Marcia was born October 7, 1931 in Great Falls Montana, the eldest of two daughters to William and Lulu Shoup. She married William Russell Nash in spring of 1951 in Missoula Montana.
Marcia was a resident of Auburn, Washington since 1952. After a 35 year career in banking, culminating as a branch manager and operations officer, Marcia retired in 1994.
Over the next 20 years, Marcia focused on community service at the Auburn Senior Center and as an active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church, where she participated in the choir, helped to organize funeral receptions and special events.
Marcia is survived by her sister Patricia Walasko of Calgary, Alberta Canada; by her four children; son and daughter in law William Nash Jr. and Paula Minor of Enumclaw, WA; daughter and son in law Karen and Steve Rubin of Vero Beach FL; daughter Luanne Nash of Auburn WA; and son and daughter in law Steve and Lisa Nash of Gilbert, AZ.
Marcia is preceded in death by her husband William (1996) and her grandson Bobby Nash (2012)
Marcia is also survived by 4 grandchildren; Amy Nash, Josh Nash; Christie Nash- Wright; Taylor Lundstrom; and her four great grandchildren: Nick, Jayla, Nolan and Wyatt; and her 12 nieces and nephews; Tei, Tom, Tina, Tim, Tracy, Todd, Greg, Gary, Gail, Bob, Cheryl and Ron.
Marcia loved people, love to tell stories and loved her friends- so special thanks to her lifelong friends who filled her with joy: Marge and Warren Price and family; Frank and Shirley Gaines and family; Rolf and Sonja Ludviksen and family; Mickie and John Williams; Carol Brown; Penny Guerrero; her pinochle buddies Pat Malesis, Jean Yurtich, Shirley Gaines, Sonja Ludviksen, Marie Rider, Denise Vaughn and Arlene Conner. And special thanks to Pastor and Swava Sigmar for taking Marcia under their wing and showing her the world.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Jan 11th at 3:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church
410 H St. NE, Auburn, WA
She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020