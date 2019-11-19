|
Marcia L. Parks
Marcia passed away at home on November 12, 2019, in the arms of her husband Tom of 49 years and surrounded by her loving children, Tricia, Jeff, and Joe. Marcia was born in Seattle on December 10, 1947 to Ed & Gert Latschaw. She graduated from Ballard High School in 1966 and attended the U of W, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in accounting & business education. Tom & Marcia were married on June 20, 1970 after he returned from Vietnam. Marcia was the Heart & Soul of our family, she was always available to help and support anyone that needed it. She always had a positive attitude, helpful caring nature, was generous with her time and organized beyond belief. Marcia loved being a grandma and spending quality time with her grandkids; Camron, Brooklyn, Kaitlyn, Nate & Stella and her adult children Tricia (Scott), Jeff, and Joe (Kelli).
Marcia was an amazing wife, mother, grandma & friend. We were all blessed to have had her in our lives, She will truly be missed!
A memorial service will be held At Becks Tribute Center in Edmonds, Sat. 23rd at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers please Make donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the .
