Marcia "Marcy" Deanna Langdahl



Marcy Langdahl of Issaquah, WA passed away on March 23, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Page, North Dakota to Ella (Schneekloth) and Floyd Duggan. She was raised on a farm near Page, North Dakota and graduated from high school with the class of 1954.



Marcy married Orville (Orv) Langdahl "the love of her life" in December 1953 and they were married for 60 years. They are the parents of four children, Marlyn,



Marjory, Michael and Miles.



Marcy took care of the household, children and multiple volunteering positions that included the church, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and working at the hospital. Marcy enjoyed helping and the volunteering enabled her to fulfill that need, especially as the children grew up.



Marcy had an extraordinary gift for handwork (Hardanger, knitting, crocheting and sewing). She had many admirers of her work that was frequently displayed for public viewing.



Marcy enjoyed traveling and visited relatives in Norway, cruised the Danube, attended Calgary Winter Olympics, experienced a Space Shuttle launch and her final excursion to Las Vegas with all her sons and daughters-in-law in February.



After retirement, Marcy and Orv spent 25 winters in Arizona. She enjoyed bridge, shuffleboard and a host of new friends.



Marcy is survived by four children - Marlyn (Kristi) of Tacoma, Marjory of Arizona, Michael (Janis) of Kent, and Miles (Eva) of Tucson and two grandchildren, Amy and Bryan Langdahl. One sister, Marilyn and two sister-in-laws Carol and Linda and many nieces.



Marcy is preceded in death by her husband - Orv, two grandchildren - Briana Griffin and Kevin Langdahl, her parents, four brothers, and a nephew.



Marcy was a quiet, gentle woman who had a genuine concern for people. She was a Christian woman who was patient, a good listener and had a good sense of humor. We'll miss her great smile.



Services will be held at a later date in Page, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Memorial Fund or the . Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary