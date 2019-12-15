|
|
Marcia Miller Smith
Born in Decatur, Georgia but raised in La Grande, Oregon, Marcia Miller Smith (1923-2019), beloved only child of Leo and Florence Lynch Miller, passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on November 9, 2019 surrounded by family.
Marcia had a life-long passion for the arts, particularly music and ballet. After graduating from the University of Washington in 1946 her love of ballet took her to New York City and then to a summer dance retreat at Jacob's Pillow, Massachusetts. It was there she met Eugene Smith. Marcia returned to La Grande and opened a ballet studio on Depot Street. Eugene eventually followed her back to La Grande where they married in 1951. The early years of their married life were spent in Milton Freewater, Washington, where they shared their mutual love of the arts playing together in an orchestra (cello and clarinet), performing in theater productions, and making their own marionette show.
Eugene's graduate education and subsequent teaching career at the University of Washington took them to Seattle where they lived for over thirty years and raised five children. Eventually, they were drawn back to the La Grande house in which Marcia grew up and they spent most of their later years there.
Marcia is survived and greatly loved by her husband of 68 years Eugene Smith, her five children; Sheila Smith (Don Ferguson), Kenna Smith Shangrow (Robert Shangrow), Maynard Smith, Bradley Smith, and Naomi Halfaker (Jon Halfaker), and 6 grandchildren; Colin and Caitlin Ferguson, Olivia and Spencer Shangrow, Holton and Henry Halfaker.
A private burial took place in La Grande, Oregon - her favorite place in the whole world - where she was laid to rest beside her parents.
Rest in peace. We will miss you.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be made to support Orchestra Seattle/Seattle Chamber Singers at 1916 Pike Pl. Suite #112 Seattle, WA 98101 or online at OSSCS.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019