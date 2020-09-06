1/1
Mardy Lippke
Mardy Lippke

Vibrant -- Young -- Compassionate

Mardy was an amazing human, wife, mom, and friend. She was always there when you needed her going above and beyond to help and care for others. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning, August 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Eric, two sons, Aaron (Namyoung) and Alex, granddaughter Yuna, sister Peg, niece Kelly, dog Skye, and cat Karma, and countless other family and friends.

She was born in Bozeman, Montana but spent most of her life in Washington State with the last seven years spent in Edmonds. She loved walks on the beach and around her neighborhood, spending time with her family and playing with her granddaughter, Yuna. She enjoyed playing tennis, reading, doing crosswords, gardening, and playing all kinds of card and casual games.

She was a vegan and firmly believed in that lifestyle. If she had ever wanted to write her own vegan cookbook, she had the talent to do so. She was also an avid recycler, animal lover, and promoter of equality. She wanted to help make the world a better place to live for all humans, animals, and future generations.

While the suddenness and unexpectedness of her passing has been extremely challenging, the hardest part is the loss of warmth and compassion that she carried with her everywhere she went.

A virtual funeral was held on Sunday, August 23. We would also love for you to share your favorite memories and pictures of Mardy on her online memorial page at www.mykeeper.com/profile/mardylippke.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
