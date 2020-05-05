Home

Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
Service
Private
Floral Hills Memorial Park
Lynnwood, WA
Margaret Alice "Mic" Ruhl

Margaret Alice "Mic" Ruhl Obituary
Margaret "Mic" Alice Ruhl

Peacefully passed away April 30th 2020 in Edmonds, Washington, she was 87 years old. Mic was born in Seattle on January 23rd 1933 and raised in Bothell. After high school, Mic got her own apartment and started working as a waitress at the Cat's Whiskers Cafe in Kenmore. And this is where she met her husband-to-be, Joe Ruhl. The couple were married August 31st 1951 and they we've been happily married for the past 68 years. In 1954, Mic & Joe were blessed with their daughter, Lauri. Mic was an Administrative Assistant for the dental school at the UW - a career she held for more than 20 years. Mic was preceded in death by her parents Clair and Nina Haaland, brother Glen and daughter, Lauri Ruhl. She is survived by her husband Joe Ruhl, grandson Kyle (Meghan) Bahl, great granddaughter Aubrey Bahl, siblings Vonnie (Larry) Forcier, Audrey (Jerry) Cottom & Gary (Carla) Haaland and her nephew Jay Costa. Mic will be laid to rest next to her daughter Lauri at Floral Hills Memorial Park in Lynnwood, with a private service on May 8th 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2020
