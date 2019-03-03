Home

Margaret Alice Seidel

Margaret Alice Seidel Obituary
Margaret Alice Seidel

Our "Peggy"

Born 8/4/1934, Yellowstone Park, WY. Died 2/28/19, Everett, WA. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray.

Survived by daughter, Shaun and son, Scott (Mike), grandchildren Jesse (Kristina) and Katie and great-granddaughters Haylee, Sofie, Macey and Alice, brothers Fr Mike and Pat (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services to be held Monday March 4, 2019 at St Pius X in Mountlake Terrace, WA. Rosary at 10:30 am, Funeral Mass at 11:00. She will be buried beside Ray at Holyrood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Providence Hospital general fund or the Villa Lobos Rescue Center.

Until we meet again "Margart", may God hold you

in the palm of His hand.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019
