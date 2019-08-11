|
Margaret Allan
Margaret Allan, who immigrated from Scotland and built a new life in America, died at home on August 10, 2019. She was 88.
Born in 1931 in Glasgow, Margaret Muir Allingham was the youngest child of Robert and Kate Allingham - 11-16 years younger than her three sisters, Polly, Anne and Cathy. Her only brother, Thomas, died of pneumonia as a 15-month-old two years before she was born.She grew up across the street from Carntyne Primary School, walking to school each day (usually in clothes sewn by her mother). During World War II, she spent two years relocated in the coastal town of Girvan, picking potatoes to assist the war effort.
A standout student, Margaret became the first member of her family to attend college, earning a chemistry degree from the University of Glasgow. After school, she worked for two years as a chemist for Fairy Dyes in Glasgow, blending and preparing dyes.
Margaret married Prof. Graham Allan in 1956, and they immigrated to the United States, living near Philadelphia and Buffalo before moving to Seattle in 1962 (arriving during the World's Fair). Intrigued by the potential to live within walking distance of the Aqua Club swimming pool, they settled in Kenmore.
Margaret put her career on hold while raising six children. She took on two more after her sister Anne died in 1972, with Ian and Louise Bogle joining the family (from Scotland) for four years.
A new country created a different lifestyle. Margaret was the first member of her family, for example, to drive a car. The family explored Puget Sound on sailboat adventures in the late '70s and early '80s. She learned to ski (breaking her leg on an icy night at Mt. Pilchuck). She started almost every summer morning swimming laps at the Aqua Club.
Margaret was an avid traveler, with visits to her home country, cruises in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Alaska, ski vacations in the Western U.S. and trips to locations as exotic as Finland, Indonesia, Bali, Israel and Egypt. She always returned with gifts for her children (and later, her grandchildren).
With her kids moving into their teenage years, Margaret obtained a real estate license in the '70s. She worked for 30 years in the business, mostly with the Lake Forest Park branch of Windermere.
Margaret lived the final 63 years of her life in the United States, but Scotland always held a special place in her heart. She liked Scottish country dancing and was a member for over 50 years of the Daughters of the British Empire - attending both local monthly meetings and national conventions.
Margaret loved listening to traditional Scottish music. Her father, a church organist, would play often on the family's foot-powered organ. She arranged to have that organ shipped to Seattle, allowing her to listen to her son, Graham, play many of those same songs.
Margaret was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2007 but after working her way through surgeries lived another 12 years. During that time, she traveled to Scotland three times, attended five family weddings, and saw the arrival of a grandson and 12 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Graham Allan, and six children: James Allan of Arlington, Lesley Allan (Bill Wicheta) of Wenatchee, Graham Allan of Sunland, Calif., Robert Allan (Richie) of Lake Forest Park, Ian Allan (Denise) of Redmond and Holly Andrilla (John) of Kenmore. Her 15 grandchildren include Maggie Au (Brandon), James Allan, Kelley Zinka (Tim), Amanda Allan, Kathryn Wicheta, William Wicheta (Caresse), Dominic Andrilla (Lindsay), Katy Dupre (Will), Sarah Wicheta, Robert Andrilla, Sadie Hitsky, Dawson Allan, Sophia Hitsky, Hayden Allan and Rob Roy Allan. Her 12 great grandchildren: Catherine, Gaby, Charlotte and Maddie Au; Braydan, Ashlyn and Caleb Huddleston; William, Everleigh and Jameson Dupre; Sarah Kathryn and Scarlett Zinka.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m.
on Saturday, August 17, at the Chapel of The Resurrection in Bothell. Viewing begins at 9 a.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019