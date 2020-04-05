|
|
Margaret Ann Quinn
October 27, 1946 ~ March 26, 2020
Margaret's spirit left us on March 26, 2020. She died of complications from pneumonia.
She leaves behind her loving husband Jerry Bunce, daughters Alison Quinn and Valerie Quinn, sisters Mary Santiago and Nancy Poehlmann. She joins her brother Allan Mitchell and parents Joseph and Catherine Mitchell.
She was born in Springfield, MA, and grew up in the Atlanta, GA area.
Margaret graduated from Trinity College in Washington DC with a BA in French. Her trip to Paris with her sister Mary was a highlight in her life.
Margaret was multi-talented and worked in a variety of jobs. She was the Executive Assistant to the President of Whitman College. She worked in banking, becoming the Vice President of Marketing at US Bank. She was an entrepreneur founding MitchellQuinn LLC, doing research and writing for the On-Line Banking Report; and writing product descriptions of toys for Amazon.com. She worked as a professional organizer and finally as a free-lance Notary Signing Agent.
Margaret was a founding member of the Sequim Seven woman's group and the Passion Search group.
Margaret made friends and lasting relationships all throughout her life. She was a gentle and compassionate soul with a feisty side just for fun.
Margaret attended classes at the TELOS Retiree Education Program at Bellevue College. So many good friendships came from TELOS, especially the Writing classes and the Views of the News.
To know Margaret, read Poems from the Universe by Margaret Quinn. She wrote poetry for much of her adult life and is the favorite poet to many of her friends.
To quote from The Ancient Astronaut:
So, she took off in a beautiful
spaceship,
a gleaming stainless steel tomb,
leaving behind flames
of purple, magenta, shocking pink,
and lipstick reds in her trail.
Margaret loved live theater. She and Jerry were long time season ticket subscribers to Village Theater in Issaquah and 2nd Story Rep in Redmond. She loved to go to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, OR. Five plays in five days was a delight.
Annual trips to Manzanita, OR, were a must. The ocean beach is a very special place and always refreshed the soul. The ice cream is good too.
Margaret was an individual, daughter, sister, wife, mother, lover, entrepreneur, organizer, friend and poet. A compassionate and loving woman who was a dear friend to so many. And will be so dearly missed.
Margaret will be cremated.
If you wish, donations can be made to Aegis of Issaquah or of Washington (SOWA).
A celebration of life will be held later when we can get together to hug, laugh, cry, view photos and especially read Margaret's poetry.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020