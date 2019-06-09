Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Ryan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Ann (Peggy Fawthrop) Ryan

March 2, 1949 ~ April 10, 2019



Margaret Ann Ryan (Peggy Fawthrop), passed away on April 10, at age 70, succumbing to cancer. She died at home, in Walla Walla, with her husband Lawrence Paolella, his daughter Gillian and family friend Donald Everett present.



She was the second child of Harold and Jane Fawthrop of Seattle. Raised on Capitol Hill; Margaret, her preferred name in adulthood, attended St. Joseph grade school, then moved to Holy Names Academy in fourth grade through high school graduation in 1967.



She first attended college at Western Washington University, followed by a year hiatus to travel Europe and Africa. She returned and finished her undergraduate studies at the University of Washington earning a Bachelor of Arts in Dance and a teaching certificate in 1972.



Through a first marriage she moved to Massachusetts and spent most of her adult life living in the Boston area.



While in Boston she earned two graduate degrees. First, a Masters from Boston University in Performing Arts with an emphasis on Dance Choreography. The second, a Masters from Boston College in Theology and Christian Counseling.



She actively danced for 20 years and instructed. A key achievement was introducing dance as part of the physical education program in the Brookline school district. Her work there led to a granted role as a summer program production director of performances at the University of Alaska for two years.



Margaret was professionally involved not just in dance. She became a certified yoga instructor in 1990, long before it was mainstream. She met her future husband, Lawrence, while at a yoga retreat in the Bahamas over the New Year holiday 1991 / 1992. He lived in Brooklyn, so they initially dated long distance. He later moved to Somerville, where she had a home, and they married 1996.



Beyond dance, Margaret had interest in other art. Her home was stocked full of materials. After retiring from teaching in 2004, she got deeper into her personal interest in mosaic art. She designed her own work and co-curated a show in 2007 exhibited at the Somerville Historical



Society with great reviews.



Additionally, she enjoyed "Yarn Storming" as public art and for political expression and maintained a robust garden at her home.



Her loving charismatic nature attracted many friends in Somerville and, after moving to Walla Walla permanently in 2014, quickly established herself in the community.



Her energy will be missed on both sides of the country. She had a life purpose and spiritual core that touched those with whom she was in contact. She lived by the mantra: "Nothing is lost. All transforms."



Margaret is survived, through her marriage to Lawrence, by daughter Gillian and grand-daughter Ravenna, and daughter Jonna and husband Dave.



In her family, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and sister Nancy. Margaret was the hands-on caretaker for Nan her last month of life in summer 2013. Spending more time near her roots that year helped finalize a decision to return closer to Seattle after 40 years.



She is survived by siblings, in-laws and seven nieces and nephews. Siblings include: Tom of Seattle; Barb Matteson of Langley; Jim in Jacksonville, Florida; Paul of Renton; Steve, Monica and Peter of Seattle.



An open house/celebration



reception will be held at the home



An open house/celebration reception will be held at the home of Tom and Kathy Fawthrop on Capitol Hill on Sunday, June 30 from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. For more details please email [email protected]