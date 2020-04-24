|
Margaret Anna Clark-Mason
Margaret was born in Rapid City and spent much of her life living in Seattle. She passed unexpectedly on April 16, 2020.
Due to current gathering restrictions we will be postponing memorial services until we are able to gather to celebrate her life (here in Rapid and another in Seattle). Margaret is survived by her daughter, Rowan, parents Charles (Naomi), Lynn (Tim), siblings Joanna (Robert), Hannah (Chris), Noah, Sarah (Tom), Nathan (Amy), Joseph (Sarah), Christopher (Tricia), Grandfathers Charles Clark Sr. and Russell Koch, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends Lauren and Drew. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many. "Love you, mean it".
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020