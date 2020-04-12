|
Margaret Anne Byrne
Our dear Aunt Margaret passed away on April 6, 2020 in Seattle. She is survived by fourteen nieces and nephews, each special to her in their own way. Never married, she is preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings: Jim Byrne, Terrence (Pete) Byrne, Joe Byrne, Rosemary Lucchini, and Catherine Kopkas. She was 88 years old.
A lifetime Seattleite, Margaret was born on October 14, 1931 to Peter and Hannah Byrne. The youngest of six children, she grew up in a lively Irish Catholic home. She attended St. Edwards Catholic School and graduated from Franklin High School in 1949.
Margaret lived an active, full life. She worked until her retirement at Providence Hospital Heart Center as an executive secretary. Her interests included skiing, traveling, Manhattans, walking for fitness, volunteering, and everything social with family and with her parish, Our Lady of Guadalupe in West Seattle.
She will be dearly missed by all. Private burial.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020