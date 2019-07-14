Home

Margaret Anthoula Ross

July 19, 1921 ~ July 11, 2019

Margaret Anthoula Ross stepped into heaven to join her son, Jack Ransom (1947-1986). She leaves a legacy including her niece, nephew, six great-nieces and nephews, their children and families, along with her treasured friends. Margie lived her life vivaciously and on her own terms. She is greatly missed, and all who knew her will always cherish the honor of knowing her love, laughter and friendship.

"We'll see you

when we see you..."
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
