|
|
Margaret (Muller) Baillie
Margaret Baillie, 91, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in a hospice not far from her home in Bangor, Maine. Margie was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Marion Churchill Muller and William Augustus Muller and raised in Arlington, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her husband, the late Reverend Arlan A. Baillie, former minister of All Souls Congregational Church in Bangor, her sister Marion (Muller) Viste of Wausau, WI, and her daughter, Mary Jane Baillie Austin of Long Valley, NJ.
Margie is survived by her sister, Katharine (Muller) Bullitt of Seattle, WA. In recent years, Margie spent two months a year in Seattle, where she made many friends.
In addition to her sister, Kay, Margie is survived by her brother-in-law Gerald (Jerry) Viste of Wausau, WI; her daughter, Carol Austin and (husband) Joseph Korecki of Enfield, CT; son-in-law, Gerald (Jerry) Collins of Norwalk, CT; Granddaughter,
Mary Jane Austin and (husband) John Airey of Santa Cruz, CA; nieces Dorothy Bullitt, Margaret Bullitt, Jill Bullitt, Ashley Bullitt and Deborah Wetter, nephews John Viste, Nathan Viste, and Fred Nemo, along with numerous great-grandchildren, great nieces and great nephews.
Margaret attended the Cambridge School in Weston, Massachusetts and Smith College in Northampton Massachusetts. She worked for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union in Boston and was politically active in advocating for the rights of garment workers. She worked tirelessly her entire adult life for causes that supported human rights, women's rights, worker's rights, social justice, tolerance, peace initiatives and civil rights. In addition to her civic endeavors and political and social activism, Margaret was an avid reader and enjoyed keeping up with current events. She was equally at home on a march for the homeless as she was in an elected official's office urging action on one of her causes. She enjoyed the outdoors and participated in cross country skiing, cycling, kayaking and swimming well into her 80's.
A memorial service will be held
at Noon on Friday October 25, 2019
at Kay Bullitt's Capitol Hill home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019