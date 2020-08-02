Margaret Beryl Morgan



July 13, 1923 ~ July 14, 2020



Margaret Beryl Morgan of Renton WA passed away July 14, 2020 just one day after her 97th birthday. The daughter of Carl Morgan and Beryl Wadsworth Morgan, Margaret grew up in Davenport, WA. She graduated from Spokane N. Central High School 1940, received a B.A. in Education from the U.W. in 1945 and a M.A. in Education from Columbia University in 1951. Having lived in Davenport, Spokane, White Mountain AK and New York, Margaret settled in Ballard and she spent her entire career teaching in the Edmonds School District. After retiring she moved to Renton where she continued a life of adventures with friends.



Margaret was a 76-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Grand Matron in 1987-88.



Margaret served with the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and was awarded the Grand Cross of Colors in 1991.



Though confined to bed and a wheelchair in her final years, Margaret remained in touch with all her many Masonic, Eastern Star, Amaranth, Inc., (55 years), and P.E.O. friends and acquaintances.



