Margaret Bradford



Margaret Bradford passed away quietly in the presence of family and friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born February 7, 1932 in Chicago Illinois; graduated from St. Lukes School of Nursing in Chicago; and moved to Seattle. She spent most of her career at Seattle Children's Hospital and retired in 2002, after which she continued following her passion of helping others by volunteering at the Bothell Senior Center. She is survived by her children Heidi and Scott (Karen); and grandchild Cody.



A special thanks to the staff at Blueberry Gardens who showed Marge such love and respect during her stay.



There will be a celebration of Marge's life at 12 pm on August



15th at Lifetime Celebrations by



Washelli, 18224 103rd Ave NE, Bothell.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: Hopelink 8990 154th Ave NE, Redmond WA;



or a Memorial Gift to Rush School of Nursing (Office of Philanthropy, Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W Harrison St, Suite 300, Chicago IL).



Sign Marge's online Guest Book



at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019