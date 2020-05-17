|
Margaret (Peggy) Burnham Ricketts
Margaret (Peggy) Ricketts passed away in Bellevue, Washington on May 11, 2020 after a long and heroic battle with chronic illness. Born in Schenectady, New York on May 3, 1942, the granddaughter of Ernst Alexanderson, internationally recognized pioneer in radio and television development, her family moved to Thousand Oaks, California in 1958. Peggy graduated from Thousand Oaks High School in 1960 as class valedictorian. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts degree, she taught middle school in California and then moved to Bellevue, Washington in 1979, where she taught middle school as well as English as a Second Language. She received her master's degree in education from Seattle University. Peggy radiated warmth and generosity of spirit to all who knew her, valued her relationships with her friends and family members, and loved all animals, especially cats.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Dean Ricketts, M.D.; her brother, Joseph Burnham; her son, Alex; her daughter, Dawn; her stepson, Tim; and her three grandchildren, Claire, Daisy, and Dean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020