|
|
Margaret Dora Morrison
1923 ~ 2020
Margaret passed away peace-fully on the morning of April 10, 2020.
Margaret was born on July 14, 1923 in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of William Grover Morrison and Dora Clemson Morrison. A native of Seattle, she attended Broadway High School and was a graduate of the University of Washington. At the University she served as President of the Associated Women Students, was a member of Mortar Board, and was affiliated with the Alpha Phi Sorority. After graduating, Margaret was employed by the Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 38 years of service. She belonged to the Women's University Club and the Daughters of the Nile and was very actively involved with both until her later years when limited mobility kept her away. She loved everyone and was always cheerful, never complaining and brought joy to all those around her. Margaret traveled throughout the world: Europe, Asia, India, China, Malaysia, Australia, Antartica (she just loved penguins), and within the US.
She is survived by her great nephew Jay Clemson and his spouse Sandy, along with their children John IV and Kristina; and her great nephew Don Clemson and his spouse Janice, along with their daughter Lauren; and close family friends, Margaret Moline and David Kersten, who considered her their aunt.
Margaret felt that she had a wonderful life, so she asks her family and friends not to grieve but to remember all the happy times they shared.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 17, 2020