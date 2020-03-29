Home

Margaret E. (Cehovet) Brown

Age 92, of Lacey, WA died Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Jamestown, N.D., on May 2, 1927 to Leslie Roof and Ida (Munger) Roof, she was preceded in death by brothers Robert and John. She is survived by daughters, Bonnie Cehovet, of Henderson, NV and Becky Lundin, of Lacey, WA; son, Bert Cehovet, of Ruston, WA; and grandson, Bret Cehovet, of Rainier, WA.

Margaret loved gardening, read-ing, and interacting with family and friends. She was a resident of Shelton, WA, where she was an active member of Adopt-A-Pet. Memorial donations to Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton WA;(360) 432-3091
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
