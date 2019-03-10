Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck's Funeral Home
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Seethoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elaine Seethoff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Elaine Seethoff Obituary
Margaret Elaine Seethoff

Elaine Seethoff passed away peacefully February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Norm, and brother John Rutherglen. She is survived by sister Nell Pue, sons Norm (Linda) and John (Dorcy); daughters Anne and Sue (Phil); and grandchildren Paul, Allison, Katie, Megan, and Abby.

Born to Alfred and Helen Rutherglen in Ogden, Utah in 1921, her family settled in Portland, Oregon. She attended Grant High School and then continued her education at OSU where she joined the Chi Omega sorority and met Norm. After Elaine's graduation and marriage to Norm, they lived for several years in Seattle while Norm completed his engineering degree at UW. In 1949 they returned to Portland where all their children were born. They moved to Bellevue in 1962 where Elaine hosted cherished gatherings of family and friends for holidays, dinners, and card games for more than five decades. She was a devoted volunteer and organizer supporting Overlake Panhellenic, Chi Omega, multiple school PTAs, and the mothers' clubs of her children's sororities and fraternities. Elaine will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the care provided by Cascades Adult Family Home, where she lived for the past several years.

A private graveside service was held Friday, March 1 at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to: The Common Acre in Seattle, Chi Omega Foundation / Eta Alpha, or Oregon State University.

Share memories with the family at www.becksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck's Funeral Home
Download Now