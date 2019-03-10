Margaret Elaine Seethoff



Elaine Seethoff passed away peacefully February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Norm, and brother John Rutherglen. She is survived by sister Nell Pue, sons Norm (Linda) and John (Dorcy); daughters Anne and Sue (Phil); and grandchildren Paul, Allison, Katie, Megan, and Abby.



Born to Alfred and Helen Rutherglen in Ogden, Utah in 1921, her family settled in Portland, Oregon. She attended Grant High School and then continued her education at OSU where she joined the Chi Omega sorority and met Norm. After Elaine's graduation and marriage to Norm, they lived for several years in Seattle while Norm completed his engineering degree at UW. In 1949 they returned to Portland where all their children were born. They moved to Bellevue in 1962 where Elaine hosted cherished gatherings of family and friends for holidays, dinners, and card games for more than five decades. She was a devoted volunteer and organizer supporting Overlake Panhellenic, Chi Omega, multiple school PTAs, and the mothers' clubs of her children's sororities and fraternities. Elaine will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.



The family would like to express their appreciation for the care provided by Cascades Adult Family Home, where she lived for the past several years.



A private graveside service was held Friday, March 1 at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to: The Common Acre in Seattle, Chi Omega Foundation / Eta Alpha, or Oregon State University.



Share memories with the family at www.becksfuneralhome.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary