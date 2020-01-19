|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Haseltine Berger
Nov. 3, 1916 ~ Jan. 12, 2020
Margi Berger died on Bainbridge Island Jan. 12, 2020 at age 103. A longtime resident of Seattle and Bainbridge, Margi was a poet, healer and medical administrator. Born in Ripon, WI she graduated from Smith College in 1938 and Yale Nursing School in 1941. She worked for the lab that became the Hope Heart Institute for many years. She was married to Dr. Knute. E. Berger. He died in 1990.
Margi is survived by her three children, Barbara Helen Berger of Bainbridge, Kari Berger of Seattle, and Knute "Skip" Berger of Seattle, plus two grandchildren, Sophia and Gus, and four great grandchildren, and many other loved ones who benefited from her wisdom, humor, creative spirit, and loving nature. Memorial is pending. Donations in her memory can be made to Nature Conservancy or Friends of the San Juans.
To read the entire obituary please visit https://www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020