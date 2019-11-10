|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Hatfield
Margaret Elizabeth Gosney Hatfield died on 11/03/2019 at age 93 of Alzheimer's. She was born 12/18/1925, in Auburn, Washington, to Emily Scott Gosney and Benjamin Coleman Gosney, the youngest of four children. Margaret's memories of growing up in Auburn spanned the Depression and World War II, and included hiking, camping and skiing at Mt. Rainier. She often spoke with sadness of losing more than a quarter of her Japanese-American classmates when their families were interned in 1942. Following high school graduation as salutatorian in 1944, Margaret was accepted into the Seattle College School of Nursing. When WWII ended and the program discontinued, Margaret landed a job at a loan company in the Smith Tower. She met Lewis Hatfield, a recent G.I. studying at the University of Washington, at her 21st birthday celebration at the Spanish Castle on Highway 99. They married on 9/12/1947 and produced five baby boomers between 1948 and 1962: Gretchen, Nancy, Danny, Trisha, and Carrie.
For 30 years, Margaret worked for Dr. Bob Lundeen in Federal Way, completing her nurses training along the way. Margaret was the engine who kept the household running smoothly. She taught us how to catch crawdads in Steel Lake and cleaned and cooked our fishing trophies without complaint. Later, she was the parent with nerves of steel who taught us to drive in a Nash Metropolitan stick shift. Always up for an adventure, she led excursions to watch the Space Needle being built, local productions of Broadway musicals, and the first mini-eruptions of Mt. St. Helens from the closest possible vantage point. We remember one spontaneous outing where we piled into cars at 11:00 p.m., drove to Camp Cispus and slept on tarps, then woke in time to drive up to the Burley Mt. fire lookout to watch the sun rise and eat blueberry pancakes. Following retirement, Margaret and Lew spent 23 winters in Tucson, enjoying southwest adventures with a separate group of close friends.
Lewis, the love of her life, died on 2/06/2017, and Margaret spent her last years in memory care. She would often ask, "Where's Lew?", and was satisfied with the response, "At a Mariner's Game."
Margaret is survived by her five children, their spouses and ex-spouses (all of whom feel great affection for her), ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews and two sisters-in-law.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019