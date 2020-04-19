|
|
Margaret Ellen (Schulz) Marcrander
Margaret Ellen (Schulz) Marcrander passed away on Tuesday, April 7th as a result of Alzheimer's disease. Her husband and children were with her in her final moments.
Meg was born April 10th, 1943 in San Francisco, CA to Delbert & Evelyn Schulz. She spent most of her youth moving around the Midwest and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in Wisconsin and Valparaiso University in Indiana. Meg married David Marcrander in 1966 upon his graduation from the Air Force Academy and for the next 27 years they moved around the US. Meg was an active support on the military bases where they served and an energetic member of her church in each new location. Following Dave's retirement from the Air Force, they returned to the Northwest, settling in Sammamish. Meg became the Director of Christian Education at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where she served in her dream job for 13 years before retiring in 2014.
As a wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend, Meg was known to be generous and loving, encouraging and supportive of those around her, and above all a teacher. Her faith shone in her care and love for others, and she took great pride in developing the spiritual lives of church members, particularly the children.
Meg is survived by her loving husband of nearly 54 years, Dave Marcrander of Bellevue; daughter Kerry (Marcrander) Price-Duffy of Seattle, Kristin (Marcrander) Frossmo of Seattle, son David Marcrander, Jr of Hudson, NY, along with their spouses and 5 grandchildren. She is also survived by her 3 siblings David Schulz of Middletown, CT, Ken Schulz of Bethel, CT, and Marilyn (Schulz) Gesch of Ventura, CA. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
A memorial celebration of Meg's life will be held later this year, when family and friends are able to travel and attend. In lieu of flowers, the family would recommend donations be made to the or St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Bellevue, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020